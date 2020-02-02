|
Carol D. Rue passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. She was 67.
Daughter of Dorothy Rue and the late Charles Rue of Jobstown, she was a lifelong resident of Springfield Township, Burlington County.
Carol was a graduate of Northern Burlington Co. Regional High School.
Carol's interest in farming began as a teenager and continued throughout her life. She worked with her uncle on his dairy farm milking cows, harvesting crops, and bailing hay. She took great pride in her garden that she planted every year for many years, always generously providing plenty of vegetables for her family and friends.
In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing and bowling.
She worked for the Pemberton Post Office as a rural carrier, where she retired after 33 years of service.
Carol's love of animals included several dogs and cats over the years, as well as her pet heifers. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Carol is survived by her longtime companion, Stephen Walder; her brothers, Raymond Rue (Marilyn) of Jobstown and Wayne Rue (Aileen Applegate) of Burlington; her sister, Joyce Rue (Robert Tucker) of Wrightstown; as well as several nephews and nieces.
Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, where her memorial service will be held following the visitation at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Upper Springfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or Skylands Sanctuary and Animal Rescue, 50 Compton Rd., Wantage, NJ 07461.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 2, 2020