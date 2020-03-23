Home

Carol J. McCollister Obituary
Carol J. (Gakeler) McCollister passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. She was 71.

Carol is survived by H. Daniel McCollister; her son, Daniel H. McCollister, her daughter-in-law, Kelly McCollister; grandchildren, Isabella, Danny, Poppy, and Primrose; her brother, Terry Gakeler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Carol was born in Mount Holly, and grew up in Burlington, before finally settling in Southampton. Carol was a graduate of Burlington Township High School. She worked at Farmers and Mechanics Bank for several years until she decided to stay home to raise a family.

Carol's love of Long Beach Island was legendary, and she split her time between there and Southampton. Carol had a passion for muscle cars, and travel. She was a kind and gentle soul who was always welcoming. She truly brightened up any room she entered.

A memorial service will take place later this year.

Dennison-McGee Funeral Home,

Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 23, 2020
