Carol Joyce LaGraff

Carol Joyce LaGraff Obituary
Carol Joyce LaGraff of North Brunswick, formerly of Browns Mills, passed away March 10, 2020. She was 85.

She was a native of Trenton and resident of Browns Mills since 1969. She was a member of the Browns Mills United Methodist Church. Carol was a retired Collection Agent for the McGuire Federal Credit Union.

She was preceded in death by her husband the late Elmer.

Beloved mother of Susanne Galioto & husband William Kodora and William LaGraff & wife Kathleen, sister of Noelle Miller, grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of 3.

There will be a viewing for Carol 7 to 9 p.m., Monday evening at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills where her funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Interment will be in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.

Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 12, 2020
