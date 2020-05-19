|
Carol (Worth) Lake of Bordentown, N.J. passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Carol is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 53 years, Ronald Lake, also of Bordentown, and leaves behind two sons, Henry Castiglione of Yardley, Pa. and John Castiglione and his wife, Alice, of Allentown, N.J., her daughter, Debra Garey and husband, Arthur, of Southampton, N.J., five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Gilbert Worth and his wife, Rosemarie, of Hamilton Square, N.J., and her sister, Dale Scharnitz and husband, Dan, of Roebling, N.J. She was a deeply loved Aunt and Godmother.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bertha Worth, her sister, Beverly Turkington, and two brothers, Gerald Worth and Kenneth Worth.
She had a long and illustrious career of 36 years as an Executive Assistant with The State of New Jersey, Division of Fish and Game, before retiring. She was a member of The Trinity Methodist Church in Roebling.
Carol will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Due to the current pandemic, the visitation and burial service will be held privately.
