Dr. Carol M. Sheaffer, age 78 of Lawrenceville passed away suddenly at her residence on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was 78.Dr. Sheaffer was born in Trenton and was the daughter of the late John L. and Margaret E. Earlin Sheaffer. She resided in Roebling most of her life before moving to Lawrenceville. Carol attended Roebling Public School and was a 1960 graduate of Florence Township Memorial High School.Upon graduation she attended Otterbein College in Columbus, Ohio majoring in Music. She was a graduate of the Medical College of Pennsylvania and continued her education at Temple University in Philadelphia earning her Doctorate in Psychiatry. Dr. Sheaffer entered into private practice for adolescent psychiatry and later in her career became the Medical Director for the State of New Jersey with the Family Guidance Center where she practiced until her retirement. She was the coauthor with her mother of "Beginning at a Pine Tree" and "Schaeffer/Shaeffer/Sheaffer Search".Her personal life included trips to the New Jersey Pinelands, traveling abroad, vacationing in Tuckerton and Manahawkin, New Jersey and attending family celebrations. Carol was an animal lover, thoroughly appreciated Heavenly Ham and spoiling her great cousins with her generosity and gift cards.Dr. Sheaffer was a member and past president of the Genealogical Society of Pennsylvania, Berks County Genealogy Society, Tulpehocken Settlement Historical Society, Genealogical Society of New Jersey, serving as a board member, German Genealogy Group, founding member and past president of the Central Jersey Genealogical Club, Tuckerton Historical Society, Burlington County Historical Society, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War 1861-1865, Barnegat Bay Decoy & Baymen's Museum, Patron of the New Jersey State Archives, Seaport Founders Club, American Psychiatric Association, American Medical Association and the Roebling Historical Society.She is survived by her cousins, Joan and John Groze, Beatrice Pyle, Abigail R. Lake, Bruce Earlin, Lawrence Earlin, Gertrude Maurer, Peter Maurer, John Mark Groze (Denise), Patricia Ostrander (Paul), Jennifer Boucher (John), Stephanie Mullay (Nick), Kimberly Smith (Pete), Kelly Groze Ramos (Michael), Susan Pyle (Kevin), Karen Pyle and great cousins, Brenden, Mackenzie, Hudson, Sloan, Halstead and Margaret. Friends may call Wednesday from 6-8 PM and Thursday from 10-11 AM at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Avenue, Roebling, NJ.Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Central Jersey Genealogical Club or the Genealogical Society of Pennsylvania.Carol's family would like to express their gratitude to Isabella for her compassionate care and attention.