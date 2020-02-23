|
|
Carol Young of Cinnaminson, formerly of Delran, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the age of 78.
She is survived by two daughters and four grandchildren: Tina McKenna Edwards (Boyd), Katie and Matthew McKenna, and Cheri Voorhees (Rob), Alex and Abby Voorhees.
Carol was born in Plainfield, N.J. on July 15, 1941. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. in 1963. Upon doing so she also received the "Amy Burnham Onken Award," the most prestigious national award that Pi Beta Phi bestows on an individual.
While raising her two daughters, Carol worked as a teacher in the Delran School District for 25 years. As the very first coach of the Delran High School girl's soccer team, Carol won numerous state championships and is in the N.J. Girl's Soccer Hall of Fame.
After retiring, Carol had the opportunity to travel extensively, both stateside and abroad. She really enjoyed staying busy by going to the theatre, playing cards, cheering on her beloved Philadelphia Eagles, and going out to breakfast with friends. Carol loved nothing more than spending time making beautiful memories with her grandchildren. She always said that one of the best things she ever did was purchasing her vacation home in the Pocono Mountains. She loved going there to "get away from it all" and spending time in nature, whether it be by herself or with her family, friends and beloved dogs.
All funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider doing a random act of kindness or a memorial gift can be made in Carol's name by mail to: Abramson Cancer Center Development, Lung Cancer Department, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. **Include Carol Young's name in the memo of the check or in a note with your gift, and make checks payable to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania"; Or to the Animal Welfare Association Development Office, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees Township, NJ 08043. **Include Carol Young's name in the memo of the check or in a note with your gift, and make checks payable to "Animal Welfare Association."
To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 23, 2020