Carole A. Winter of Southampton, N.J. passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. She was 83.
Daughter of the late William and Clara Stahl, Carole was born Feb. 11, 1937 in Philadelphia. She was a very stylish woman whose outfit always matched. She loved dancing, swimming and playing cards with her friends, enjoyed gardening and yard work, as well as the television show Columbo. Carole loved hummingbirds; her husband would carve hummingbirds out of wood.
A loving wife and mother, Carole will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronald, and her son, Ronald Lewis.
Carole is survived by her brother, William Stahl (Carol), her daughter, Patricia Betz, nieces, Patti and Carol, and nephew, William.
Services will be held at noon on Monday, Nov. 9, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060, where friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The burial will be held following services at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carole's name to the American Cancer Society
