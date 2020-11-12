1/
Carolee Miller
Carolee (nee Stinson) Miller of Tabernacle, N.J. passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Samaritan Center in Voorhees, N.J. She was 76.

Born in the Medford Farms section of Tabernacle, she had resided in Tabernacle for the past 54 years, moving there from Cream Ridge, N.J.

She served as a Food Service Worker for the Lenape Regional High School District.

She was the daughter of the late Louis Stinson and Helen (Snyder) Stinson, and the wife of the late Robert S. Miller.

Carolee was the loving mother of Karen Miller and Debbie Michelle Miller, both of Tabernacle, and one of 12 children of Louis and Helen.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd., Medford, N.J., where a memorial service will begin at 6 p.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
