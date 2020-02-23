|
Caroline F. Walters, age 90, of Delanco died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in the company of her loving family.
Mrs. Walters was born in Washington, N.J. and was the daughter of the late Charles and Caroline Urbowitz Johne. She resided in Delanco for 66 years.
Caroline was a loving and devoted wife and a loving mother. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, for instance, watching her favorite TV shows and her weekly dinner dates with her family. Caroline had the privilege of witnessing her six grandchildren's college graduations and their wedding ceremonies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Arthur Walters, who passed away in 1994 and her sister, Anna.
Mrs. Walters is survived by her children and their spouses, Constance and Douglas Papp and Lou and Donna Rhae Walters, her six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Avenue, Roebling with Pastor Kim Crutchfield officiating.
Friends may call Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Final disposition will be held privately in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Lighthouse Hospice, 200 Lake Drive East, Suite 205, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Condolences may be sent to the website below.
Koschek & Porter Funeral Home
koschekandporterfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 23, 2020