Caroline (Saitta) Halpin of Lumberton, N.J., formerly of Roxboro, Pa., passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. She was 67.
She was the beloved wife of Thomas Francis Halpin Jr., the devoted mother of Thomas, Joseph, Michael, Maria, Caroline, and Antoinette Halpin, all of Lumberton, N.J., and the dear sister of George Saitta (Tracy) of Gwynedd Valley, Pa. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, and her many cousins including her very special cousin, Nettie Lucas (Dave).
Carol was a devoted member of Our Lady of Peace Parish. She was a great cook, a devoted wife and very a loving mother.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Friday morning, at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church, 1603 Marne Hwy., Hainesport, NJ 08036, where the Mass will follow at noon. Interment will be in Jesus, Bread of Life Cemetery, Mount Laurel, N.J.
Donations in Carol's name may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church.
Nicholas Renn - Director,
Lee Funeral Home,
Mount Holly
www.leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 9, 2020