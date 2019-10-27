|
|
Caroline M. Costello (Riley) of Burlington, passed away at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees on Sunday. She was 97.
She was a graduate of Mater Miseracordia Academy, Class of 1940 and a devout Catholic, who embodied the Christian Spirit.
Caroline worked for Delaware Valley Abstract Company and then for Burlington Savings. She belonged to the Women's Club of Burlington, The Friendly, and the Altar Rosary Society of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Burlington. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister for the parish and in her spare time was an avid Bridge Player.
She cherished her family, friends and her church. Caroline and her late husband Raymond A. Costello enjoyed traveling abroad and created many lasting memories. Caroline was also preceded in death by her brothers Thomas D. Begley, Sr., and William J. Begley, her sister Marie Camerota and her grandson Elijah Mosteller, IV.
She leaves to cherish her memory her children: Caroline (Elijah) Mosteller, Raymond A. Costello, Jr. (Cindy), Kathleen A. (David) Pierfy, Patricia M (Jeff) Davis; grandchildren: Amy (Shawn) Teske, Roger (Christina) Mosteller, Lisa (Fran) McLaughlin, Mark (Jocelyn) Pierfy, Christopher (Victoria) Pierfy, Wayne Watro, Jr., step-grandchildren: David-Jon (Kathleen) and Megan Pierfy (Anna Marie Muffett); eight great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Paul's RC Church, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 223 East Union Street, Burlington, NJ with entombment to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Katharine Drexel Parish at the above address.
