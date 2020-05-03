|
|
Carolyn E. (Happ) O'Callaghan of Egg Harbor Township, N.J. passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, of complications from Coronavirus. She was 83.
She was born and raised in Philadelphia and resided in Willingboro and Cinnaminson, N.J., respectively for 50 years.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, James P. O'Callaghan; daughter, Karen Vidovich (Rob) of Shamong Township, N.J.; son, James P. O'Callaghan Jr. (Terry) of Pennsauken, N.J.; granddaughters, Michelle Vidovich of Shamong, Rachel Vidovich of Williamstown, N.J. and Megan O'Callaghan of Baltimore, Md.; great-grandson, RJ of Shamong; sister, Anna Marie Blank (Jere) of Pinehurst, N.C.; and brother, Joe Happ (Kathleen Newton) of Sacramento, Calif.
Due to current public health restrictions, interment was private. A Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2020