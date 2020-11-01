Carolyn G. Cameron of Palmyra passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October, 20th. She was 73.Carolyn is survived by her husband, Edward E. Cameron, Jr., children, Elizabeth A Hale (Brandon Miller), Tina M. Davis, grandchildren, Edward C Davis, Mackenzie Davis, Cameron Miller, sisters, Dorothy Frazier, Kimberly Peterson and the late, Margaret Shields.Relatives and friends are invited to greet with the family on Friday, Nov. 6th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077.Funeral services and interment will be held privately.Condolences may be shared at the website below.Weber Funeral Home