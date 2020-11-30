Carolyn Gertrude Pace
Carolyn Gertrude Pace, age 77, passed away peacefully in her Mount Laurel, NJ home on November 27, 2020.
Carolyn was born in Philadelphia, PA, to parents Raymond and Emma Steuber. She worked as a Credit and Collections Manager until her retirement. Carolyn was an avid reader, enjoyed working on ceramics and loved going on cruises with friends.
These interests though were secondary to her grandchildren. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family. Carolyn loved to go and cheer on her grandchildren at their baseball, basketball and soccer games. Being "technologically challenged" did not deter her from communicating and interacting with her grandchildren whether she learned how to play the latest video game or use text, Facebook and FaceTime. She loved to laugh and to play especially at family game nights. She is loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Carolyn is predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Emma Steuber, and her step-son, Lawrence Pace, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Pace; her children Carolyn (and Michael) Thompson, Wendy Wise (and Stephen Chasen), Dawn Wise, Vicky(and Walt) Falvey, and Jeff Pace; her grandchildren Christian and Nicholas Thompson, Castiel Crawford, Isaac and Elizabeth Chasen, Alicia (and Brian) Ellis, Domenic, Damien and Brandon Pace, and Vicky and Michael Falvey; and her two great-granddaughters, Sydney and Maya Ellis.
Family and friends are welcome to a viewing on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 5:00-6:00PM, followed immediately by a service. Both will be held at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Rd, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Carolyn's name to the American Heart Association
or a charity of your choice
.