Carolyn J Kinnard of Mt. Laurel passed away peacefully at Samaritan Hospice after a 10 year battle with ovarian cancer. She was 44.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, Herbert and brother-in-law, Wayne Friend.
She is survived by her caring mother, Billie (Faulx), sister Donna Friend and brother, Jeff (Kim).
She is also the aunt of Melissa, Jessica, Christina and Alex Friend also, Jeffery and Alyssa, she is the niece of, Jacqueline Szalankiewicz, Louis Faulx, Alice Davidson and Mildred Barnes.
Due to current social distancing guidelines, services for Carolyn will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carolyn's name may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at www.orcahope.org
Condolences may be shared with the family at website below.
Weber Funeral Home
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 31, 2020.