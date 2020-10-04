Carolyn Joan Sondej, of Burlington, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Granville Place Senior Living in Burlington. She was 82.



Carolyn was born in Trenton N.J., and was a resident of Willingboro, New Jersey. At the time of her passing Carolyn resided in Burlington, New Jersey. For over 35 years Carolyn worked tirelessly for the U.S. Air Force as a civilian employee, she also worked at Kohl's. She enjoyed traveling, baking, and even won second place in a baking contest. Carolyn was very active in the polish community, she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, going to the beach and being in the water. Carolyn was also a dedicated dog lover. Carolyn will be sorely missed and leaves cherished memories to her nieces, nephews, six great-nieces and nephews Helen, Kathryn (John), Kathy (Steve), Russell, John Young (Kristin), Lynne, Bonnie, David, Elise, Lois (Kyle), Ruth, Mary (Andy), Lilly, Katy, Will, Graham and Theo.



She was preceded in death by her parents Frank & Pauline J Chemiel Sondej, her bother Joseph Sondej ( Emma), and her sisters Josephine Markiewicz (Joseph), Joey Markiewicz, Mary Zywicki (Sterling) and Phyllis Hogan.



The funeral will be held Monday morning October 5th at 11 a.m. from the WINOWICZ FUNERAL HOME 308 Adeline Street Trenton.



Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Monday at 11:30 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Cross, with Rev. Fr. Edward Kwoka presiding. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery Hamilton Township. Calling hours will be Monday Morning October 5th, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (time of service) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Carolyn's memory to Michael J Fox Foundation of Parkinson's research P.O. Box 4777 New York, New York 10163.



