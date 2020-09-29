Carolyn Vanarsdall

Carolyn "Carol" (Murray) Vanarsdall of Burlington Township passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the age of 82.
Born in Philadelphia, Carolyn was a longtime Burlington resident. She was the former owner of Edmar's Supply in Burlington. She enjoyed the work, so she continued to work there after selling the business until her retirement.
In her spare time she enjoyed dancing, and her outgoing personality would brighten any party or any room she entered. She also enjoyed traveling with her support group.
Carolyn was a homebody at heart and enjoyed spending time at home surrounded by her family most of all.
Carolyn was the daughter of the late John and Charlotte (Gardner) Murray, and was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Vanarsdall Sr., and her son, Edward Vanarsdall Jr.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Lynne and John Bigwood, and Donna and Anthony Scomolla; her sister, Pat Murray; her grandchildren, Charlotte, Dana, Ashley, Jordan, Christopher and Sean; her great grandchildren, Anthony, Maria, Maddalynn, Holly and EJ; great-great grandchildren, Ayden and Alivia; and loving companion, Sy Goldman.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 4527 US Rt. 130 South, Burlington, NJ 08016.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Samaritan at either the Samaritan Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176-1425, or online at samaritannj.org/giving
would be appreciated by her family.
