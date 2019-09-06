|
Carolyn W. Deakins, a former long-time resident of Moorestown, N.J., passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 in West Chester, Pa., at age 93.
She was one of three children born to the late Harry F. and Eleanor T. Wheeler in Haddonfield, N.J. She attended Haddonfield HS and later graduated from Centenary College in Hackettstown, N.J.
Carolyn met her husband, Doug, in 1945 in Big Spring, Texas, where her father was stationed during World War II and Doug was in training with the U.S. Army Air Corps. They were married in Haddonfield in 1948, then moved to Silver Spring, Md., where Doug worked for RCA in Washington, D.C. There they had two children who were later raised in New Providence and Moorestown, N.J., where she worked as the Administrative Assistant to the Principal at Moorestown HS for over 17 years, retiring in 1989.
Carolyn was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family at her parent's summer home in Ocean Grove, N.J., and on vacations in Canada.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas R. Deakins, her brother, Harry F. Wheeler Jr., and her sister, Eleanor W. Shannon.
Carolyn is survived and missed by her two children, Richard J. Deakins (Kathye) and Lynn D. Carrero, four grandchildren, Jennifer, Kyle, Benjamin, and Christopher, and four great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Pleasant Grove Rd., West Chester, PA 19382, with a family visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Interment will be at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Carolyn's name can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org.
