|
|
Carroll J. Stanton Jr. of Moorestown, formerly of Riverside, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. He was 84.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Carroll, known around town as Slim, was a handy guy. He worked as a mechanic for most of his life, in the later years at Bob's Tires in Riverside. He enjoyed driving, cracking jokes, and restoring his '67 Chevy Impala.
He was the beloved husband for 50 years to Mary L. (Grassi); the devoted father of Sandra Pennese (Dennis), Shari Cerasoli (Ron) and James Burns (Stefanie); the dear brother of Jean Emmel; grandfather of six and great grandfather of eight. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects to the family from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster Street, Riverside, followed by his memorial service at 11:30 a.m.
Chadwick Memorial Home,
Riverside
www.chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 18, 2019