Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carroll Stanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carroll J. Stanton Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carroll J. Stanton Jr. Obituary
Carroll J. Stanton Jr. of Moorestown, formerly of Riverside, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. He was 84.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Carroll, known around town as Slim, was a handy guy. He worked as a mechanic for most of his life, in the later years at Bob's Tires in Riverside. He enjoyed driving, cracking jokes, and restoring his '67 Chevy Impala.

He was the beloved husband for 50 years to Mary L. (Grassi); the devoted father of Sandra Pennese (Dennis), Shari Cerasoli (Ron) and James Burns (Stefanie); the dear brother of Jean Emmel; grandfather of six and great grandfather of eight. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects to the family from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster Street, Riverside, followed by his memorial service at 11:30 a.m.

Chadwick Memorial Home,

Riverside

www.chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carroll's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -