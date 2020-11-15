Casey D. Huff passed away suddenly into God's loving and eternal care Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Deborah Hospital. She was 40.Casey was born in Trenton, raised in Roebling, and lived in the Pemberton and Bordentown areas, before settling in Vincetown.Casey was preceded in death by her mother, Dolores Zelensky; brother, Carl "Butchie" Hay; and cousin, Jacob Schutz.Casey is survived by her son, Erik Senter; father, Ralph Huff; brother, William Huff; and sisters, Kimberly Dickerson (Theodore) and Kelly Huff. She also leaves behind extended family and many dear friends.Casey was working at New Lisbon Developmental Center with more than 20 years of service as a senior CTT. She enjoyed skiing, going to the beach, and concerts, however, her passion in life was her family. She loved raising her son.Her funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 5 p.m. until the time of service.In lieu of flowers, donations in Casey's name may be sent to the Sharing Network, 691 Central Ave., New Providence, NJ 07974.To offer condolences to the family please visit the funeral home's Web site below.Dennison Funeral Home,214 W. Front St.Florence