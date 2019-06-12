Home

Services
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Casey M. Brennan Obituary
Casey M. Brennan passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was 39.

Casey was born in Willingboro and resided most of his life in Riverside. He was a graduate of Riverside High School, Class of 1999, and Rowan College, Class of 2004. He studied abroad for one semester in Amsterdam.

Casey belonged to the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 25. He was an avid music fan, especially the Beatles, becoming a fan at the age of 9. He had an extensive collection of Beatles memorabilia and music. He will be greatly missed at the yearly Beatlefest.

He will be sadly missed by his parents, Janet and Randy Bevan and William J. Brennan, and by his sister, Candice Stephens (Courtney), nieces and nephew, Jordyn, William and Natalie, and grandparents, Patricia and Albert Bevan. He is also survived by his aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.

Casey was preceded in death by his loving Omi and Opi, Erna and Erhard Steinwender, Francis and William Brennan.

"One day, you'll look

To see I've gone

For tomorrow may rain,

so I'll follow the sun"



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Casey's viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster Street, Riverside, followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson. No need to be formal. Please wear your favorite Beatles or rock band T-shirt.

Donations may be made to the .

Chadwick Memorial Home,

Riverside

www.chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 12, 2019
