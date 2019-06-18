|
Catharine E. "Cass" (Riley) Stevens of Southampton, N.J. passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. She was 92.
She was born and raised in Camden, N.J., where she met and married Joseph F. Stevens Sr. 72 years ago.
Early on, Cass worked at Hunt Pen, Camden, and the Pine Hill Water Department. She then worked as a clerk at First National Bank, Camden. Through many bank mergers she retired from PNC bank after 30 years.
Cass was preceded in death by her loving son, Lawrence S., her parents, John and Josephine (Myers) Riley, two sisters and four brothers.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Joseph F. Stevens Sr., her son, Joseph F. Stevens Jr. (Cynthia), and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Rd., Tabernacle, N.J., where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to New Lisbon Developmental Center, Community Relations/ Volunteer Services, P.O. Box 130, Route 72, New Lisbon, NJ 08064, where Lawrence resided for over 50 years.
