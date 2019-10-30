Home

POWERED BY

Services
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul R.C. Church
223 E. Union St
Burlington, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Farnham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine A. Farnham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine A. Farnham Obituary
Catherine A. Farnham (Morgan) of Burlington Township passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice Center in Mt. Holly. She was 79.

Born in Scranton, Pa., Mrs. Farnham was a longtime resident of Burlington Twp. She had worked in the Burlington Twp. tax office for many years. She later worked as a sales person first for Pomeroy's in Willingboro then for Sears in Burlington Twp., from where she retired.

She was a member of the Burlington Twp. Senior Citizen's Club and a parishioner of the St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Burlington, attending mass at St. Paul Church. She enjoyed bowling, playing bunko and bingo, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune every night, completing crossword puzzles and trying her luck with the lottery scratch off tickets.

She was preceded in death by her sister Martha and her brother Robert. She was also the loving and devoted wife of 56 years to the late James G. "Jim" Farnham, Sr., who passed away in 2016. Catherine is survived by her children; James and Betsy Farnham, Jr., Paul Farnham and Debbie Vann, her grandchildren; James Farnham, III, Lauren Farnham, Phil (Nur) Whittle, Kelly (Sean) Whittle-Crowe and Catie Whittle. She is also survived by a brother Andrew Toth, a special niece Donna Patterson as well as many other nieces and nephews.

A viewing for Catherine will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Paul R.C. Church 223 E. Union St., Burlington. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Rd., Burlington. Memorial contributions made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 would be appreciated by her family. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the website below.

Page Funeral Home, Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now