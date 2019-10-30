|
|
Catherine A. Farnham (Morgan) of Burlington Township passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice Center in Mt. Holly. She was 79.
Born in Scranton, Pa., Mrs. Farnham was a longtime resident of Burlington Twp. She had worked in the Burlington Twp. tax office for many years. She later worked as a sales person first for Pomeroy's in Willingboro then for Sears in Burlington Twp., from where she retired.
She was a member of the Burlington Twp. Senior Citizen's Club and a parishioner of the St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Burlington, attending mass at St. Paul Church. She enjoyed bowling, playing bunko and bingo, watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune every night, completing crossword puzzles and trying her luck with the lottery scratch off tickets.
She was preceded in death by her sister Martha and her brother Robert. She was also the loving and devoted wife of 56 years to the late James G. "Jim" Farnham, Sr., who passed away in 2016. Catherine is survived by her children; James and Betsy Farnham, Jr., Paul Farnham and Debbie Vann, her grandchildren; James Farnham, III, Lauren Farnham, Phil (Nur) Whittle, Kelly (Sean) Whittle-Crowe and Catie Whittle. She is also survived by a brother Andrew Toth, a special niece Donna Patterson as well as many other nieces and nephews.
A viewing for Catherine will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Paul R.C. Church 223 E. Union St., Burlington. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Rd., Burlington. Memorial contributions made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 would be appreciated by her family. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the website below.
Page Funeral Home, Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 30, 2019