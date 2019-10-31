|
death by her sister Martha and her brother Robert. She was also the loving and devoted wife of 56 years to the late James G. "Jim" Farnham, Sr., who passed away in 2016.
Catherine is survived by her children; James and Betsy Farnham, Jr., Paul Farnham and Debbie Vann, her grandchildren; James Farnham, III, Lauren Farnham, Phil (Nur) Whittle, Kelly (Sean) Whittle-Crowe and Catie Whittle. She is also survived by a brother, Andrew Toth, a special niece, Donna Patterson, as well as many other nieces and nephews.
A viewing for Catherine will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Saturday in St. Paul R.C. Church 223 E. Union St., Burlington. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Rd., Burlington.
Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the website below.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 31, 2019