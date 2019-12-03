|
|
Catherine Alexander (Ulissi), a lifelong resident of Edgewater Park, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the age of 93.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, John Alexander, Sr., and her sister Carmela Dixon and is survived by her three children, Michelle Alexander-Coppola, Jim Alexander, and John Alexander, Jr. (Betsy). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Megan Yogis (Bobby), Jane Alexander, Stephen Coppola, Jr., and John Coppola, two greatgrandchildren: Zachary John and Alexandra Jane Yogis and her brother Ralph F. Ulissi (Jackie Faux) Gilda Kearns (Herb) as well as many loving cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
Catherine was a proud 1944 graduate of Burlington Senior High School and the Philadelphia School of Cosmetology. After graduation she worked as a beautician, operating her own salon in Beverly and was a proud homemaker, mother, and grandmother. She loved her house, which she designed and built herself in 1970, including her well-equipped kitchen where she made her famous biscotti, iced tea, Easter bread, and many other dishes that were in great demand.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Burlington, N.J. Friends and family may visit at St. Paul's at 9:30, followed by a Celebration of Mass at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Evesham, N.J. or . Expressions of sympathy may be emailed to her family at the website below.
