|
|
Catherine C. Kephart of Florence passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly. She was 92.
Born and raised in Florence, she lived there for most of her life before moving to Florida for 12 years and returning to Florence in 2011.
In her early years she worked for Hamilton Bus Company in Florence and later as a secretary for the State of New Jersey Gaming Enforcement. She was a parishioner of the former St. Claire's Church and Altar Rosary Society. She also belonged to the Roebling Post 8838 and Florence American Legion Post 194 Ladies Auxiliaries. She was a member of The Good Neighbor Senior Citizens Club and the JAR Senior Club of Roebling.
Catherine was preceded in death by her first husband, Anthony Valente, her second husband, Robert "Bob" Kephart, and her brothers, Anthony Carlani and Joseph Carlani.
She is survived by her sons, Mark Valente (Lynn) and Grant Valente (Elizabeth); five grandchildren, Kevin Valente (Shelby), Brandon Valente (Andrea), Rachele Keefer, Joseph Valente (Candace), and Justyn Valente (Melanie); and five great grandchildren, Dominick, Abigail, Meadow, Gregory Jr. and Gracie Lynn. She also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Eleanor Carlani, and two nephews, James Carlani and Anthony Carlani Jr. (Bernadette), as well as extended family and dear friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Florence.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's name may be sent to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Dennison Funeral Home,
214 W. Front St.,
Florence
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 6, 2019