Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Kephart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine C. Kephart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine C. Kephart Obituary
Catherine C. Kephart of Florence passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly. She was 92.

Born and raised in Florence, she lived there for most of her life before moving to Florida for 12 years and returning to Florence in 2011.

In her early years she worked for Hamilton Bus Company in Florence and later as a secretary for the State of New Jersey Gaming Enforcement. She was a parishioner of the former St. Claire's Church and Altar Rosary Society. She also belonged to the Roebling Post 8838 and Florence American Legion Post 194 Ladies Auxiliaries. She was a member of The Good Neighbor Senior Citizens Club and the JAR Senior Club of Roebling.

Catherine was preceded in death by her first husband, Anthony Valente, her second husband, Robert "Bob" Kephart, and her brothers, Anthony Carlani and Joseph Carlani.

She is survived by her sons, Mark Valente (Lynn) and Grant Valente (Elizabeth); five grandchildren, Kevin Valente (Shelby), Brandon Valente (Andrea), Rachele Keefer, Joseph Valente (Candace), and Justyn Valente (Melanie); and five great grandchildren, Dominick, Abigail, Meadow, Gregory Jr. and Gracie Lynn. She also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Eleanor Carlani, and two nephews, James Carlani and Anthony Carlani Jr. (Bernadette), as well as extended family and dear friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Florence.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Catherine's name may be sent to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Dennison Funeral Home,

214 W. Front St.,

Florence

www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -