More Obituaries for Catherine Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine E. Murphy

Catherine E. Murphy Obituary
Catherine E. Murphy of the Leisuretowne section of Southampton, N.J. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Virtua W. Jersey Hospital, Voorhees, N.J. She was 68.

Born in Moorestown, N.J., Catherine resided in Moorestown and Lake Pine Medford, N.J. before moving to Southampton in 2014. She was a parishioner at the Church of the Holy Eucharist in Tabernacle.

Catherine loved playing cards, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Eugene G. Murphy; four children, Erin Murphy (John O'Neill), Sean Murphy (Hillary), Kevin Murphy (Susan), and Laurie Navarrette; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Mary Jane Murphy; eight grandchildren, Madeline, Isabel, Ellie, Claire, Nolan, Aiden, Savannah and Colin; and two nieces and a nephew, Kathleen, Patricia and Ryan.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Catherine's name to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

Mathis Funeral Home,

Medford

mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 10, 2019
