PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul R.C. Church
223 E. Union St
Burlington, NJ
Catherine E. Murphy Obituary
Catherine E. Murphy (Sozio) of Burlington City, passed away Friday March 13, 2020 at Virtua Hospital Mt. Holly. She was 89.

Born in Burlington, Catherine remained a lifelong resident. She worked at several places around Burlington during her career including Modecraft, MacMillan Publishing and finally as the housekeeper at St. Paul R.C. Church in Burlington, a position she held for over twenty years. Catherine enjoyed dancing, playing cards, particularly skipbo. She was a parishioner of St. Paul R.C. Church and a member of their Young at Heart club.

However she most loved spending time with her family and close friends. She was also proud of her Irish and Italian heritage.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband Harry P. Murphy and her nine siblings. She is survived by her children; Bernadette (Joseph) Santucci, John Koveloski, Phillip (Linda) Koveloski, Cathy (Koveloski) Luse, David Koveloski and Kevin Koveloski, ten grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild as well as several nieces and nephews and many good friends.

A viewing for Catherine will be held Wednesday March 18 from 8:30 from 10 a.m. at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Paul R.C. Church, 223 E. Union St., Burlington.

Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Rd., Burlington. Flowers or memorial contributions made to a would be appreciated by her family. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the website below.

Page Funeral Home

www.pagefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 17, 2020
