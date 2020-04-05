|
|
Catherine J. Nicodemus, "Kay" of Southampton, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly. She was 85.
Born in Mount Holly, Kay was a lifelong area resident and owned and operated Amherst Electric/Nicodemus Electric for 40 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
The wife of the late James R. Nicodemus and the mother of the late Irene Nicodemus, she is survived by her children: Lorraine Lombardi (Joe) and James R. Nicodemus Jr. (Connie); her grandchildren: Joseph, James R. III (Christy), Tabitha (Shaun), Robert (Amanda); great-grandchildren: James R IV, Paxton, Keegan, Matthew, Codey, Thomas, Ethan, Jessica, great-great-grandchild Jackson.
She was the grandmother of the late David Young.
Kay is also survived by her brothers William Jerrold-Jones (Mary Jane) and Anthony Symczyk (Sandy).
She was sister of the late Patricia Wolfrom (Steve). Kay was loved so much by family, friends and all who knew her.
Unfortunately due to Covid-19, graveside services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St Andrews Church, 121 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 5, 2020