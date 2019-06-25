|
|
Catherine Jane (Manion) Kazunas, a longtime resident of Cinnaminson, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was 88.
She was a devoted Catholic parishioner at St. Charles of Borromeo Church in Cinnaminson since its founding in 1961. Jane held a deep Christian faith and lived a very spiritual life.
Jane was the dear wife of her husband Albert Kazunas for 64 wonderful years.
She was a loving mother to her five children, Kathleen Coe,
Teresa Luaces (Victor), Linda Hooper (Lawrence), Mary Ellen Wood (Timothy), and Stephen Kazunas (Lisa). She was a proud grandmother to Monica Kate Cohen (Eric), Kristen Hitchcock (Tyler), Joanna Coe; Erin Luaces; Phillip Hooper; Julia, Matthew, Jaclyn, Kevin Wood; and Christopher and Nathaniel
Kazunas. Jane was also a great grandmother to Scarlett Kathryn, Lexi Jane, and Chloe Grace. Jane's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. Holding babies brought her profound happiness!
A gathering of family and friends for Catherine Jane Kazunas will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at St. Charles of Borromeo, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. Following the visitation, a funeral Mass will be held starting at 11 a.m. An interment will take place in Lakeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Good Days in memory of Jane. https://www.mygooddays.org/donate
To share your fondest memories of Catherine please visit the web site listed below.
Givnish Funeral Homes,
Cinnaminson
Givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 25, 2019