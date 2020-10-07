Good with her hands, Catherine Joan Marcellino, of Mt. Holly N.J., loved to crochet and create with thread and yarn. Friends and family were most likely to receive one of Catherine's creations as a gift for their birthday or on a Holiday.
As we sadly say goodbye to Catherine, who lost her life to cancer on October 5, 2020 at the age of 88, we think about Catherine's love of crafts that drew her to jobs related to making things. In her earlier years, one of her first jobs was to assemble parts to create bombs for the war. She then gravitated to sewing with first, a job folding T-shirts at Medford Knitwear and then later, when her children were older, assembling boat and bulldozer covers at Fremar Industries.
After 12 years at Fremar working with heavy material and industrial sewing machines, Catherine decided to work for Nova Medical Specialties and then J. Lloyd Medical, manufacturing medical grade catheters.
Catherine had retired at the age of 80 from sewing and cutting at JBush to then follow her passion of crocheting with fine thread and creating intricate gifts with plastic canvas.
Joyful memories for Catherine were the times with her family and growing up on farms with six siblings. She often spoke of the laughter with her late brother Edgar who one time jumped out of the kitchen window to chase after her during one of their playful moments, and the closeness she had with her late sister Dorothy with whom she often shared bus rides into Burlington.
When living on Hancock's farm that was located on Route 541, Catherine recalled how their house had to be moved to accommodate the entrance to the new turnpike. They put out containers of water and discovered that not a drop was spilled as their house slowly moved down the field. Their well still stands at the Applebee's near the turnpike entrance.
Catherine's favorite memory was the Ingling family reunions where members of the Ingling, Newell, and Carr families shared good food and good times.
Catherine's most proud accomplishment, one that she had aspired to achieve her entire adult life, was to finish high school. So, with her daughters' encouragement, she went back to school and earned her high school diploma at the age of 55.
Catherine is survived by a sister Doris, three children Annie (Rick) Zamparelli, Merry Marcellino and Joseph Marcellino; three grandchildren, Tony and wife Jennifer, Lexes and Josh; and one great grandchild Matthew.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St. Mt. Holly NJ. Relatives and Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Samaritan Hospice or the American Cancer Society
