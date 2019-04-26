Home

Goes-Scolieri Funeral Home
212 Levitt Pkwy.
Willingboro, NJ 08046
(609) 871-1000
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Liturgy
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
11 South Sunset Road
Willingboro, NJ
View Map
Catherine M. Camp Obituary
Catherine M. Camp of Willingboro, N.J. died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Lutheran Crossings at Moorestown, Moorestown, N.J. She was 96.

Born and raised in Jersey City, N.J., she was formerly employed as an Assistant to the Personnel Manager of the Trust Company of New Jersey, Jersey City. She was a member of Corpus Christi R.C. Church, Willingboro.

Catherine was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Camp.

Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, at the Corpus Christi R.C. Church, 11 South Sunset Road, Willingboro, where relatives and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.

To leave a condolence, share a memory, post a photo and more, please visit funeral home's web site below.Goes-Scolieri Funeral Home,

Willingboro

www.goesscolierifuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 26, 2019
