Catherine P. Jablonski

Catherine P. Jablonski Obituary
Catherine P. (VanEmburgh) Jablonski passed away peacefully June 7, 2019. She was 99.

Born in Riverside, Catherine was a graduate of Riverside High School, Class of 1937. She was employed for many years at Macmillan Publishing, retiring in 1986.

Catherine was a member of the Delran Seniors, Zion Seniors, St. Casimir Seniors and was a former girl scout leader.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Jablonski Jr.; devoted mother of Joseph Jablonski (Felicia) and Cornelia Vitulle (Dominic); loving grandmother of Toni Santino (Michael), Michele Rider (Fred), Charlene Singer (Henry) and the late Joseph Jablonski Jr.; and great-grandmother of Everett, Ethan, Jillian, Alexis, Emma, Jackson, Gwena and Keira.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Catherine's viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection Parish, St. Casimir Church, Riverside. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Riverside.

Chadwick Memorial Home,

Riverside

www.chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 11, 2019
