Catherine "Kit" Edwards Clauss (Naulty) of Westover, Md., a beloved mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.Kit was born in Scranton, Pa. on Aug. 24, 1929 to Catherine Andres and Harold A. Edwards.She graduated from Slatington High School in Pennsylvania in June 1947. In September of 1950, she graduated from the School of Nursing of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.She worked at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania as a general nurse, private duty nurse, and retired from an exemplary nursing career after 17 years of managing the Student Health Center of the University of Pennsylvania.Kit was married to Charles W. Naulty Jr. in 1952 to 1967, when Charles died. She then married Joseph E. Clauss in 1972, until he passed in 2009. Kit lived in Westover from 1985 until her passing.She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Westover. She was a regularly active volunteer with the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary-Julienna's Council 11616 Pocomoke, Md.Her hobbies included sewing, knitting, reading, crossword puzzles, and dancing. She and Joe enjoyed domestic and international traveling extensively.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Naulty Jr. (1967) and Joseph E. Clauss (2009), as well as her son, Harold E. Naulty (2016), and a stepson, Christopher Clauss (2017).She is survived by four children: Rosemary Naulty (Jeff), Maureen Sharkey, Charles Naulty III, and Josephine von Sternberg (Cliff), and six step-children, Susan Benoit, Joseph Clauss (Judy), Mark Clauss, Mary Jo Adamita (Salvatore), Brian Clauss (Barbara), and Gerard Clauss (Linda). She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Kit was loved in life and will dearly be missed by her friends and family.The family extends a special thank you to Atria Senior Living in Salisbury, Md., and Harrison House of Snow Hill, Md.Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church, 8734 Old Westover-Marion Rd., Westover, MD 28171.There will be a memorial service and entombment in New Jersey at a later date.Please adhere to CDC guidelines for COVID-19.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Seton Center and Knights of Columbus Auxiliary - Julienna's Council 11616, Pocomoke.To express condolences to the family, visit the funeral home's web site below.Hinman Funeral Home,Princess Anne, Md.