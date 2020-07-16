Catherine V. Buddie (Jones) of Florence passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Monday July 13,2020 at the Laurel Brook Rehab, Mt Laurel. She was 92.
Born in Florence she lived there all of her life. Catherine was lifelong member of the former St Clares Church and the Altar Rosary Society. She was a homemaker who loved cooking.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Catherine Jones; her brothers Francis "Bud" Jones, Edward Jones and Joseph Jones; sisters Eileen Turgyan, Margaret "Peggy" Jones, and Dolores Simmons and her beloved husband Michael. She is survived by her children Michael Gary Buddie (Anita), David Michael Buddie (Joan) and Donna Marie Dubow (Robert). She also leaves behind five grandchildren and seven greatgrandchildren and a sister-in-law Alberta Jones as well as extended family and dear friends.
A walk thru viewing will be held from 9 until 10:30 a.m. at the Dennison Funeral Home 214 W. Front St. 9/Florence on Friday July 17, 2020. All attendees must wear a mask and observe social distance protocols.
Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the Holy Assumption Church 1290 Hornberger Ave., Roebling. Interment in Calvary Cemetery Florence. In lieu of flowers donations in Catherine's memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis Tn. 38015. To offer condolences to the family please visit the webiste below.
