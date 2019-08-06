|
|
Catherine Sinclair Strachan "Irene" Wedell of Owosso passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Sparrow Health Systems. She was 71.
Per Irene's wishes there will be a private service for immediate family.
Catherine was born Oct. 5, 1947, in Thurso, Scotland, the daughter of Louis and Janet (Doull) Gray.
Irene enjoyed gardening, crafts and bowling. Irene always attended her grandchildren's sporting events, starting Sierra and Javen bowling at age 4. She was a member of the Women's Bowling Association.
She married Richard V. Wedell on April 9, 1965, in Scotland; he preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 2018.
Irene worked at Mercer County College in New Jersey as the Assistant Director of Financial Aid for over 20 years. In Michigan, she worked at Modern Bookkeeping as a bookkeeper for the past 25 years
Irene is survived by her daughter, Lynn Howes (Troy); son, Richard Wedell (Alysia Stiles); grandchildren, Sierra Howes, Javen Howes, Tyler Wedell, Kristen Thompson and John Todd III; brother, David Gray (Heather); sister, Margaret Ellis (Nigel); and many nieces and nephews, loving friends and her cat, Annie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard V. Wedell, parents, two brothers, and one sister.
Memorial contributions are suggested to
Online condolences may be sent to the family at the web site listed below.
Nelson-House Funeral Home,
Owosso, MI
Nelson-House.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 6, 2019