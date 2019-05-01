|
|
Cathie Weber McMahon of Southampton, formerly of Mount Holly, went to be with our Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was 70.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Cathie was the daughter of the late Vivian and Joseph D. Weber Jr.
Cathie was a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School, Class of 1967. There, she was RV's Twirling Soloist. In 1967, she was crowned Miss Holiday Lake.
Cathie made many friends traveling around as a home demonstrator of various products. She was employed for many years by the County of Burlington at the Board of Elections and later retired as deputy supervisor from the Superintendent of Elections.
Cathie was the beloved wife of Wayne T. McMahon Jr. They had been devoted to one another for nearly 49 years. She was the loving mother of Daniel S. McMahon (Krissy) and Christine McMahon Alfors (Brian). She cherished her grandchildren, Daniel and Thomas McMahon and Cameryn Mae Alfors. Cathie was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph D. Weber III. She is survived by her brother, Gary P. Weber (Rosanne); her sisters, Debbie Anderson (Carl) and Janice Hoffman (Jeff); as well as her brother-in-law, Ken McMahon (Joyce.) She adored and is survived by her many nieces and nephews and their children, as well as devoted friends, Linda and Kathy.
Cathie enjoyed spending time with her extended family, cousins, and many cherished friends. She will be remembered for her kindness, humor, and love for her family and friends.
Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Lee Funeral Home, 317 High Street, Mount Holly, N.J., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday followed by a church and memorial service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 26 S Forklanding Road, Maple Shade, NJ 08052.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cathie's name to St. Jude.Ed Kaelin III
Lee Funeral Home,
Mount Holly
leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 1, 2019