|
|
Cathleen J. Robinson (Corr) of Delran, N.J. passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. She was 48.
Cathy's smile lit up a room. Her soul focus was to bring happiness to everyone that was around her. She loved to share a smile with everyone despite how much pain she was in. Her children, sisters, father, and friends meant the world to her. Cathy has fought a long, hard battle against RSD, and now she is finally pain free and will no longer miss a thing. She will be in all our hearts forever and we will carry her light with us always.
Cathleen J. Robinson was the beloved daughter of Dennis W. Corr and both (late) Mildred and (late) Kathleen Corr. Cathleen was a loving mother to her three children Ashely, Kevin, and Lauren Robinson. She is survived by her three sisters Christine Bowyer (Walter), Kimberly Welenc (Robert, Jr.), Stephanie Gartanutti (John) and will be dearly missed by her aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Cathleen held a deep affection for her best pal Buddy.
A gathering of family and friends for Cathleen Robinson will be held at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 N., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077 on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
A mass of Christian burial will take place at Sacred Heart Church, 103 4th St., Riverton, NJ 08077 starting at 11 a.m. Following mass an interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park. Please share your fondest memories of Cathleen Robinson by visiting the website below.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Cathleen's name to the RSDSA foundation: www.RSDS.org/donate
Givnish Funeral Homes
Givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 25, 2019