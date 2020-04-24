|
|
Cecilia A. (Kardys) Cooper, formerly of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Virtua Rehabilitation Center in Lumberton. She was 95.
Cecilia was a lifelong Burlington resident who was a devoted parishioner of All Saints R.C. Church. She worked as the Secretary of the Principal at the Boudinot School in Burlington before her retirement. She belonged to the All Saints Altar and Rosary Society, The Good Cheer Club and the All Saints Senior Citizens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur, her sisters, Stella Podraza, Helen Praglowski, and Mary Borsch, and her brother, Edmund Kardys.
She is survived by her children, Arthur Cooper Jr. (Judy) and John M. Cooper; grandchildren, Betsy Cooper-Coffman (Carrie), Michelle Cooper, Michael Tufts (Sheryl), and Scott Tufts (Kristen Mills); great-grandchildren, William Lancenese (Lauren), Anthony (Elyse Vitale), Brandon Tufts, Keri Lynn Boland (Shane), Katie Stevenson (Jack), Audrianna Yazzie, and Sharissa Sanders (Jonah); many great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Virtua Rehabilitation Center for their years of loving, professional care.
Due to the current state of affairs, a private burial service for the immediate family will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Parish of St. Katharine Drexel, 223 E. Union St., Burlington, NJ 08016.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 24, 2020