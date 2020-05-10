|
Celeste Ann Peterson- Sloss passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, after a 10 year struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was 52.
Born in Mount Holly to William S. and Elena Peterson, Celeste was a resident of Marlton for the last 15 years and formerly of Edgewater Park.
She was employed as a copy editor for Information Today in Medford.
Celeste enjoyed spending time with her nieces and great nephews, listening to 80s music, reading and watching movies.
She was the beloved wife of 17 years to Mark A. Sloss, the dear sister of William Peterson (Joyce) and Lance Peterson (Deborah), the loving aunt of Jennifer Holland (Randall), Melissa Peterson (Britney Motil), and Abigail Peterson, and great aunt of Samuel Holland and Will Peterson.
Due to the current circumstances, a private service for Celeste will be held for the family. Funeral services will be live-streamed for the public at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13th, at 1:30 p.m. at givnish.com. A private interment at Lakeview Memorial Park will follow.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105, stjude.org.
