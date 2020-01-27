|
Challise N. (Bricker) Wilder of Willingboro passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Friday Jan. 17, 2020, at Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden, N.J. She was 88.
She was born and raised in Decatur, Illinois. She supported her husband's Air Force career and they lived in many places including Alaska before settling in Willingboro in 1969.
In her earlier years, she worked at the civil defense plant in Illinois and was a member of Illinois Order of Eastern Star. After she married the love of her life, she dedicated her life to raising her family. She was active in scouting with her children, loved traveling, especially to Alaska, and to visit the Adams family in Indiana. She enjoyed going to the Indianapolis 500 many times and was a NASCAR fan. Her favorite driver was Jeff Gordon. In her spare time, she enjoyed going on bus trips to Atlantic City.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles Anthony Wilder, and her son, Christopher Keith Wilder.
Challise is survived by her children, Craig F. Wilder, Margaret E. Whelan (Joseph), Delores L. Konopka (David) and Richard A. Wilder (Karen), and her grandchildren, Sarah, David, Jennifer, Charles II, and Kyle. She also leaves behind great grandchildren, Caleb and Samuel, as well as extended family and her forever friends, Marion and Koach Coleman.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Dennison-McGee Funeral Home,869 Beverly Road, Burlington, N.J., where her funeral will follow. Officiating will be Rev. Aaron McCullough. Interment will follow in Beverly National Cemetery, 916 Bridgeboro Road, Beverly, N.J.
Due to cemetery restrictions on accepting flowers, donations in Challise's name may be sent to the USO, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20090.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 27, 2020