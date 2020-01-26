Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chandler Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chandler R. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chandler R. Williams Obituary
Odds are if you knew him, he definitely made you laugh a time or two. Chandler whistled or sang the whole day through: Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, and Frank Sinatra.

He loved heading down the shore to Wildwood and Atlantic City. He wasn't a beach guy, but he would read his newspaper and people watch; maybe take a nap or laugh it up on the deck.

If his TV was on, he'd be checking out the Phillies or a little "Wrastlin". He'd watch wrestling bouts everywhere from Camden to the WWF. And we can't forget how much he loved heading to the race track to bet on the horses. But he was really meant to be a grandfather and great-grandfather; they called him "Pop the King".

Chandler is survived by his three children; Linda Marie (Robert) Toland, Debbie Ann (Ed) Elwell, Bonnie Sue (Ed) Gettis; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren and his sister, Violet Johnson.

Come celebrate 84 great years from 12 to 2 p.m., Monday, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside where there will be a service at 2 p.m.

Interment Asbury Methodist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friends of Animals. www.friendsofanimals.org

Sweeney Funeral Home

Riverside, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chandler's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -