Odds are if you knew him, he definitely made you laugh a time or two. Chandler whistled or sang the whole day through: Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, and Frank Sinatra.
He loved heading down the shore to Wildwood and Atlantic City. He wasn't a beach guy, but he would read his newspaper and people watch; maybe take a nap or laugh it up on the deck.
If his TV was on, he'd be checking out the Phillies or a little "Wrastlin". He'd watch wrestling bouts everywhere from Camden to the WWF. And we can't forget how much he loved heading to the race track to bet on the horses. But he was really meant to be a grandfather and great-grandfather; they called him "Pop the King".
Chandler is survived by his three children; Linda Marie (Robert) Toland, Debbie Ann (Ed) Elwell, Bonnie Sue (Ed) Gettis; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren and his sister, Violet Johnson.
Come celebrate 84 great years from 12 to 2 p.m., Monday, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside where there will be a service at 2 p.m.
Interment Asbury Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friends of Animals. www.friendsofanimals.org
Sweeney Funeral Home
Riverside, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 26, 2020