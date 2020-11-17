March 7, 1937 – Nov. 14, 2020
MEDFORD – Charles C. ("Chip") Gaver, Jr., 83, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Chip was born in Mineola, New York to Charles C. Gaver, Sr. and Claire (Hoyt) Gaver, both of whom preceded him in death. Chip's brothers, James H. Gaver and Dean A. Gaver, also preceded him in death.
Chip is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (D'Avanzo) Gaver, his son Charles C. (Liz) Gaver, III of Granger, Indiana, daughter Tracey (David) Gaver-Schultz of Ashburn, Virginia. In addition, Chip is survived by his grandchildren CJ Gaver, Emily Gaver, Greg Gaver, Kevin Schultz, Olivia Schultz, nieces Megan Gaver, Torrey Gaver and nephew, Chad Gaver.
Chip received a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgia Tech (1959). Chip proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for ten years. Chip worked for most of his life as an Engineer. He loved to play tennis and golf and spend summers on Long Beach Island, New Jersey with his family.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center at www.deborahfoundation.org
