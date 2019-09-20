|
Charles Curtis Jenkins of Browns Mills passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. He was 77.
Born in Eccles, West Virginia, Charles was the son of John Walter Jenkins and Nora Burleson. He moved to Browns Mills when he was 8, but considered himself a lifelong resident. He was a graduate of Pemberton Township High School, Class of 1960.
Charles was the owner/president of J.W. Jenkins & Sons Well Drilling, Inc. He also was an active volunteer at township community events, and a member of the Pemberton Township Lions Club, the New Egypt Elks, and the Moose Organization.
Husband of the late Dona Faye Jenkins, he is survived by his three sons, Duane, Todd and his wife, Stacy, and Bryan and his wife, Melinda, and four grandchildren, Colby, Lola, Zachary, and Sydney.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Pemberton Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Southern N.J., 550 Mickle Ave., Camden, NJ 08103.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 20, 2019