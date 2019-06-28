|
Charles E. Fink passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Willingboro. He was 77.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Charles was a longtime resident of Edgewater Park. He was a graduate of Burlington City High School, Class of 1960.
Charles was employed as a boilermaker, working out of Local 13, Levittown, Pa. He loved his sports; being an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, league bowling and playing racquetball. Years ago you would find him playing baseball and football. Charles coached little league football in Burlington City and was a member of the Edgewater Park JC's. He also played Santa in the Edgewater Park holiday parade.
He was the beloved husband for 56 years to Patricia (Mourey); the devoted father of Steve (the late Deborah), Thomas (Stephanie) and Marc (Melina); dear brother of Theodore (Bonnie) and Howard (Sandy); and the loving grandfather of six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster Street, Riverside, where the service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Chadwick Memorial Home,
Riverside
www.chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 28, 2019