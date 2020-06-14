Charles F. Forssell, Jr., 94, of Delran, N.J., passed away on Friday, June 5th, 2020 at Barclays Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Cherry Hill, N.J.He was the loving husband of the late Gail (Dutt) Forssell to whom he was married for 65 years.Born in Riverside, N.J. he was a son of the late Charles F. Sr. and Doris (Perkins) Forssell.A proud veteran of the United States Navy, he served as Chief Boiler Tender on the USS Canaberra during WWII and the Korean War. He would later serve as a Navy Reservist aboard the USS Hank where he would retire after 28 faithful years.He and his wife, Gail, founded C.F. Forssell Plumbing and Heating, Inc. He would also play integral part in the formulation and institution of the Board of Health in Delran.An avid outdoorsman, he was a past President of the Buck Fever Hunting Club, former Scout Master in Riverside and a member of the Riverside Moose Lodge. He also served as a past president of Rotary International of Delran, and was a member of the Burlington VFW.Aside from his dedication to his plumbing business, his favorite past times were reminiscing old Navy stories, camping, hunting, and fishing.He is survived by his children: Charles F. (Eileen) Forssell of Delran; Eileen M. (Wayne) Choyce of Mays Landing, NJ; Karl H. (Madeline) Forssell of Canadensis, Pa.; five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Barbara "Bea" Marie McCabe and Gustav Richard Forssell.Services are private.Chadwick Memorial Home