Charles F. Hollis
1969 - 2020
Charles F. Hollis passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the home of his sister. He was 51.

Charles was born July 11, 1969 at the Helis Stock Farm to the late Melton and Janet Hollis in Jobstown, N.J.

He was a hard worker for many years in construction, landscaping, and most recently worked for the Specca family farm. Charles loved action packed movies, cold beer, a good game of cards, friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melton and Janet Hollis, his brothers, Melton Jr., John, Ralph, and an infant brother, and his sister, Barbara.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his sisters, Virgina Ely (George) of Wrightstown, Trudy Locke (Ronald Hopkins) of Wrightstown, Elaine Hollis of Willingboro, Katherine Johnson (Aaron) of Florida, Doreen O'Neal (Connie) of North Carolina, Patricia Spencer of Wisconsin and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

The family would like to thank Ennoble Hospice Nurses for the support they provided, and the Specca family for their kindness and friendship towards Charles over the years.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced to family and friends.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
