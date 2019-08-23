Home

Lankenau Funeral Home - Pemberton
31 Elizabeth Street
Pemberton, NJ 08068
609-894-2255
Charles F. Storicks Jr.

Charles F. Storicks Jr. Obituary
Charles F. Storicks Jr., age 73 years, of Medford, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Samaritan Hospice Unit, Virtua Hospital, Mt. Holly.

He was a native of Newfoundland, Canada, and was a career serviceman of the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant after 24 years. He was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War.

Charles was a former resident of Country Lakes, Browns Mills, Mount Holly and Medford.

He retired from the Department of the Navy, Lakehurst.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Margaret F. Storicks and April Storicks.

Beloved father of Donna Roussell and husband, Chris, Pamella Nusspickel and husband, Richard, Richard J. Storicks and wife, Denise, and Erik Storicks, brother of Mary Shaw, grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of six.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

31 Elizabeth St.,

Pemberton Borough

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 23, 2019
