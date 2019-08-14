|
Charles G. Kritz Sr. of Mount Laurel passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. He was 84.
He was the beloved husband of the late Marie C. (Carosella) Kritz, the loving father of Donna K. Krier and her husband, Skip, and the late Charles G. Kritz Jr., and dear father-in-law of Debora Gunn and her husband, Michael. He also was the dearly loved grandfather of Jenna Krier and her husband, Zachary Ertell, and Kelsey Krier and her husband, Benjamin DiBartolo.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, Mr. Kritz was employed with OTIS Elevator for 45 years. He was actively involved in his community, especially within the Mount Laurel EMS, where he volunteered for over 50 years and was Captain Emeritus.
His heart was always with his family, whom he loved and cared for immensely. He will be greatly missed by them.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, at the Catholic Church of St. Mary, 2001 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill, N.J., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:15 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie's name to Mount Laurel EMS, 201 Masonville Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.
Bradley Funeral Home,
Marlton
www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 14, 2019